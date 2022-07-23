'Made Eknath Shinde Maha CM With Heavy Heart': BJP's Chandrakant Patil Makes Massive Claim

Days after the government formation of the breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena with BJP in Maharashtra, saffron party state chief Chandrakant Patil made a massive statement on Saturday. Addressing a public gathering, Patil said that the high command of the BJP decided to make Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister instead of Devendra Fadnavis, who had even earlier held that post, 'with a heavy heart'.

'Decision taken with a heavy heart'

"The decision to make Shinde the CM instead of Fadnavis was taken with a heavy heart to stabilise the government and to give a message...We digested this sorrow and moved ahead with joy," Patil said.

The statement of the BJP chief in Maharashtra comes at a time parlays of meetings are being held with the breakaway factions of the Shiv Sena over the expansion of the Cabinet. Presently, Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, both of whom took oath on June 30, are the only members of the Cabinet.

A day prior to that on June 29, Uddhav Thackeray had tendered his resigned as the CM, as well as a Member of the Legislative Council of the state. MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde went incommunicado as a part of a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters, following which they solidified their numbers in Assam for a week. Though disqualifications were initiated against the MLAs, the Supreme Court ordering a status-quo was sufficient to compel Uddhav Thackeray to resign.

Maharashtra govt 'illegal': Uddhav's dwindling Sena

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena insists the Shinde-Fadnavis government is illegal since the disqualification plea of rebel MLAs is pending before the Supreme Court. Earlier this month, it had also asked the Governor not to administer an oath to any minister as a disqualification plea was yet to be decided by the Apex Court.

Dubbing Shinde and Fadnavis as "Vasu and Sapna", the lead characters of the blockbuster film 'Ek Duje Ke Like", the party in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday said the two-member government is an "unusual" experiment and "political family planning".

"...but due to the Supreme Court resorting to a forced vasectomy, they have to face this situation (of not expanding the cabinet)," the editorial said.