Congress Is Rattled, Their MLAs Are Dissatisfied: BJP Denies It's 'poaching' In MP

After Congress pressed 'poaching of MLAs' allegations on BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the latter has dismissed the charges saying it is a trick to deviate from more important issues of youth and farmers, adding that Congress is "completely rattled" and "there is a lot of dissatisfaction among the Congress MLAs hence it is trying to blame BJP for its growing discontent among the MLAs".

BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra in a media interaction dismissed the charges saying, "Sometimes they (Congress) try to divert attention by holding a campaign against Mafias leaving aside the youth and farmers. It is just a trick to divert attention. We have not gone to anybody, it is not our fault if they (Congress MLAs) come to us. The government is completely rattled, you never know what may happen next in the government."

The BJP leader, however, hinted that the Congress members are usually in touch with him and they keep talking about the growing discontent in the party. "I have been a cabinet minister for 13 years. Obviously people across party lines stay in touch with me, they tell me how the government is not working on issues related to youth, farmers and women. They tell us," Narottam Mishra said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had earlier alleged and Chief Minister Kamal Nath ratified that the BJP in Madhya Pradesh is trying to poach Congress MLAs. On Monday, Digvijaya Singh claimed that bribes worth Rs 25 to 45 crores were openly being offered to Congress MLAs. Seconding the claim, Digvijaya Singh said that 'Madhya Pradesh was not Karnataka' and that no Congress leader is buyable. However, Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia denied any such claims of poaching and also allegedly refused to intervene in the matter when insisted upon by CM Kamal Nath. The CM has however tried to put up a brave face saying all is well in the party and the government is stable.

