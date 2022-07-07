Madhya Pradesh: BJP Election Office Vandalised By Congress Workers After Clashes Erupt

In a shocking development in Madhya Pradesh, a clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Indore on Tuesday, July 5. According to the police officials, BJP's election office in Indore was vandalised by the Congress workers on Tuesday. Notably, the incident of clash between workers of two parties was captured on a CCTV camera and now the video is going viral on the internet.

As per the visuals, Congress and BJP workers are seen clashing with each other at the latter's election office in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. In the CCTV footage, people are seen hurling chairs at each other, throwing punches left and right, and attacking each other with bamboo sticks as they create complete havoc at the saffron party's election office.

The office of a BJP councillor candidate from Ward 20 in the Khatipura area of Indore was vandalised on Tuesday when Congress workers barged in resulting in violent clashes between two parties' workers, according to ANI.

#BREAKING | A clash broke out between BJP & Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, July 5



BJP's election office was vandalised by Congress workers. We've registered a case and action is being taken: DS Yewale, ACP Hira Nagarhttps://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/owU11NZzOU — Republic (@republic) July 7, 2022

Notably, the clash between Congress and BJP workers comes a day before the scheduled first phase of elections to 133 urban civic bodies in 49 Madhya Pradesh districts including Bhopal and Indore.

"This is an incident that happened on July 05 wherein some Congress workers vandalised the election office of the BJP. They came to register their complaint. We have registered a case and action is being taken," Hira Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DS Yewale told ANI.

'Kamal Nath used to threaten police, admin during his term': CM Shivraj Chouhan

Hitting out at Congress leader Kamal Nath, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday claimed that when Nath was the Chief Minister, he used to threaten police and administration and continues to do so.

Speaking at a public meeting in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan said, “Even when Kamal Nath was the CM, he used to threaten police and administration and is still threatening. They have understood that Congress has lost badly and that the defeat has to be blamed on someone or the other," ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath while speaking to the reporters in Bhopal, said that the saffron party is using police, money and administration in the local body elections.