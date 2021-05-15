Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP Gets Staffers Inoculated At Home; Congress Slams VVIP Vaccine Drive

In a controversial move on Friday, Anil Firojiya, BJP MP from Ujjain, got 14 of his staffers vaccinated against COVID-19 at his home and office in Sethi Nagar. This comes at a juncture when there is a shortage of vaccine doses across Madhya Pradesh especially for the 18-44 age group. It is pertinent to note that the Centre has not permitted home vaccination for any individual irrespective of whether he is an elected representative or a common person.

Reacting to this, the Congress party slammed Firojiya for violating the COVID-19 protocol. Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar remarked, "In the entire Madhya Pradesh, the vaccination is in a mess. Our aged, mothers and sisters are running from pillar to post for vaccination. At such a juncture, BJP MP is calling his favourite people home and getting inoculated. Certainly, it is a condemnable act." Earlier, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil had attracted criticism for getting vaccinated at home.

The MP government has already placed purchase orders with the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for a requirement of 5.29 crore doses. All adults in the state are now eligible to be inoculated free of cost. A total of 74,03,685 persons have been inoculated in MP till now, 16,33,443 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

India opens COVID-19 vaccination for all adults

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. While some states managed to commence the vaccination for the 18-44 age category, the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka have suspended this drive owing to a paucity of doses. Special emphasis has been laid on those aged above 45 who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the Union government claimed that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses). This is expected to give a huge fillip to the vaccination drive in India.