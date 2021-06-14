Madhya Pradesh: BJP Yuva Leader Fined Rs 10,000 For Violating COVID-19 Norms

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi received a hefty amount of fine for violating COVID guidelines while celebrating his birthday. The Katni administration on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Dwivedi after a video of the celebration went viral on social media. According to Katni's Tehsildar, a gathering was witnessed in the video which led to actions from the authority.

Katni's Tehsildar Sandeep Srivastava told ANI that a team was set up for actions against the public representative as soon as the video went viral.

"A video went viral on social media where a public representative was seen celebrating his birthday flouting COVID-19 norms. We took cognizance of the matter and a team was set up. The public representative was sent notice. He also submitted the fine of Rs 10,000 over the matter," added Katni's Tehsildar Sandeep Srivastava.

While taking appropriate action against the attendees, the police instructed them to remain home- quarantined for 7 days. The BJP Yuva Morcha leader was witnessed celebrating his birthday amidst the presence of several guests who were seen without masks in public and were not following the social distancing norm.

Punishment for COVID norm violators

The state governments have brought strict rules against violation of virus norms to ensure control in COVID-19 condition. Delhi police on Friday issued as many as 1,260 challans against citizens for not following COVID norms. While, recently, a report was published stating Pune police have fined as many as 0.35 million people and recovered 17.85 crore in fines from violators between March 2020 and May 13, 2021. In Kerala, Rs 8.66 crore fine was collected in May from people not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Several states are charging citizens for flouting coronavirus rules to ensure cases do not surge. In April, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria was charged with a fine of Rs 10,000 for violating rules. He was the first punished with Rs 1000 for not wearing the mask and he was caught doing the same for the second after which such an amount was fined on him.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, the state recorded 274 fresh COVID-19 cases and the death toll has reached to 8552. The state has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent with 7,75380 people discharged after recovering from the virus.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)