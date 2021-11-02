Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: CM Shivraj Chouhan Calls Trends 'encouraging' As BJP Takes Lead

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a statement to ANI about BJP being ahead in the Madhya Pradesh elections. He said, “Counting is underway and the results so far have been pleasant & encouraging for BJP. We're way ahead in Khandwa (Parliamentary constituency). I consider Jobat (Assembly constituency) results to be very important”. He added, “It was told to the tribals that BJP is against them. We formed schemes & presented before them. I'm happy that we have the evidence of their acceptance in the poll results. BJP has a one-sided lead in Jobat. This is the blessing of our tribal brothers & sisters."

BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh bypolls; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says encouraging results so far

The counting of votes for bypolls held on 30 October is underway in Madhya Pradesh. The Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency, as well as the three Legislative Assembly seats of Raigaon, Prithvipur, and Jobat, went to the polls on Saturday. According to the most recent trends, the ruling BJP is leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats. From the Raigaon Assembly seat, the Congress is leading. Due to the deaths of sitting MLAs and an MP, the Election Commission of India called bypolls in these four constituencies.

Gyaneshwar Patil, a BJP candidate, is running against Rajnarayansingh Purni, a Congress contender, in the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. Pratima Bagri of the BJP and Kalpana Verma of the Congress are contesting the Raigaon Assembly seat (reserved for SC) in Satna district. Dr Shishupal Singh Yadav of the BJP and Nitendra Singh Rathore of the Congress are the primary contenders for the Prithvipur Assembly seat in Niwari district. Sulochana Rawat of the BJP and Mahesh Rawat of the Congress are contending for the seat of Jobat (reserved for STs) in Alirajpur district. The BJP currently holds the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and the Raigaon Assembly seat, whereas the Congress previously had the Jobat and Prithvipur Assembly seats.

Latest numbers as per Election Commission

At 2.50 PM on Tuesday, BJP's Sulochana Rawat (62756 votes) led Mahesh Rawat of the Congress (52230 votes) from Jobat. Meanwhile, Dr Shishupal Singh Yadav of the BJP (52825 votes) led Congress' Nitendra Singh Rathore (45519 votes) in Prithvipur. On the other hand, Congress' Kalpana Verma (51122 votes) was ahead of BJP's Pratima Bagari (43477 votes) in Raigon. As far as the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat was concerned, BJP's Gyaneshwar Patil (505707 votes) led Congress' Rajnarayan Singh Purni (459621 votes).

