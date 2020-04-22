MP CM Shivraj's Unprecedented Move: New Cabinet Ministers Given Regions Not Portfolios

The much anticipated Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion occurred on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 lockdown with a silent oath-taking ceremony of five ministers in the Raj Bhawan.

However, in what seems to be an unprecedented move, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not allocate portfolios or ministries to his cabinet, instead, the five ministers were allocated various regions to look after in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Among the five who sworn in, Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput who were also a part of Kamal Nath cabinet were given cabinet berths by Chouhan. Besides the two, BJP leaders Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, and Meena Singh also became part of the state cabinet. The chief minister is expected to further expand his cabinet after the extended COVID-19 lockdown ends on May 3.

Since the collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been running a one-man cabinet, even as the cases of Coronavirus soared in the state. Madhya Pradesh currently has 1552 COVID-19 positive cases with an increase of 67 cases and two deaths in 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The state's death tally stands at 76 while 148 have been cured and discharged as on April 22 morning.

On March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown was announced, then BJP MP chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan for the fourth time. Ahead of the cabinet expansion, Chouhan appointed a COVID-19 task force with 21 other MLAs. which was headed by former health minister Tulsi Silawat. The government has sealed off 15 districts in addition to the three major cities Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore - which have already been sealed. Previously, the state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during this crisis.