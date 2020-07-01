Madhya Pradesh Cabinet To Take Oath On Thursday, Anandiben Patel To Be Sworn-in As Guv

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has confirmed that the cabinet will be sworn-in on Thursday. This comes after a reported delay in the cabinet expansion due to the demand being raised for ministerial posts to loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will take additional charge as Madhya Pradesh Governor in absence of Lal Ji Tandon, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.

As per sources, there had been brainstorming in Delhi for two days about the expansion of BJP government in the state, but there was no final decision on the names leading to the delay. Sources said Scindia, who had joined the BJP in March, has sought more representation for his loyalists.

Previously in April, Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Sawat and Govind Singh took oath as Ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet. Following the fall of Kamal Nath-led government's, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on March 23.

Scindia triggers Congress collapse

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the party on March 10 and joined the BJP sparking a political crisis in the then Kamal Nath-led government. His resignation was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers and departing for Bengaluru, leading to an eventual downfall in the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. On March 21, the rebel Congress ex-MLAs joined BJP in the national capital in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Scindia. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan then took over as the state's CM for the fourth time as BJP enjoyed majority.

