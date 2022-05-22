Madhya Pradesh CM Calls Rahul Gandhi 'frustrated' Politician; 'No One Listens To Him'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising India on an international platform and raised questions about the Wayanad MP's patriotic sense. He further added that it's not right to make such hate comments against one's own country when in a foreign land. The Madhya Pradesh CM further stated that Rahul Gandhi makes such statements abroad because no one listens to him in India.

Taking a jibe at Congress, CM Chouhan said that Rahul Gandhi is so immature still there are some leaders of his own party who aspire to make him Congress president.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Rahul Gandhi

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is India's most unsuccessful, frustrated & despondent politician in the country. Nobody listens to him in India so he is making such statements by going abroad. Due to the statements of Rahul Gandhi, now doubts and questions arise about his patriotism. No politicians make comments against the country as Rahul Gandhi does on foreign land. He is immature, but some leaders of his own party want to make him congress president," CM Shivraj Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is India's most unsuccessful, frustrated & despondent politician in the country. No politicians make comments against the country as Rahul Gandhi does on foreign land: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/ogY1NI2Jfz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 22, 2022

CM Shivraj further added, "When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India, I was on a visit to the United States, their journalists asked me if India's PM was an under-achiever, I said he's the PM of India not just of the Congress & that India's PM can't be an under-achiever. We never criticised the country while being abroad."

Rahul Gandhi's Anti-India Remark In London

While addressing an ‘Ideas for India’ conference at Cambridge in London, Rahul Gandhi stated that India is not in a 'good place' as he attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and stressed that the opposition needs to bring "people, communities, states, and religions" together.

"India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark & we'll be in big trouble. I think that's also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress, to bring people, communities, states, & religions together. We need to cool this temperature down because if this temperature doesn't cool down, things can go wrong", he stated.

He further added, "The Prime Minister must have an attitude that 'I want to listen' and from there everything flows down. But our Prime Minister doesn't listen," he said.

In another controversial remark during the event, the Congress leader compared the Ladakh situation to the Ukraine crisis and said, "The Russians tell Ukraine that we do not accept your territorial integrity. We refuse to believe that the two districts are yours, we are going to strike those two districts to ensure that you break ties with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Please see, the situation is the same in both the places."

(Image: @TWITTER-RAHULGANDHI/PTI)