Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Issues Warning To MLA Bisahulal Singh Over 'Thakur Women' Remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he has warned the state's Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection minister Bisahulal Singh after he made a controversial remark about 'upper caste women'. The CM said that women's respect is his government's priority.

In a statement, Chouhan said, "I had just called Bisahulal Singh ji. He has publicly apologised for his statement. Whatever the sentiment, the message should not go wrong. Every word should be spoken carefully. I have warned that such statements should not be given under any circumstances."

Tribal leader and MP Minister Bisahulal Singh on Wednesday stoked controversy following his remarks about women and their chores in the relation to societal strata. He had said that big people like Thakar, Thakur and others keep women confined to homes and do not let them out while the women from low strata work in fields and do household chores.

"Pull out the women of big people - Thakur from their homes. Will this not make them march ahead" he had questioned.

The statement had drawn the rage of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which had torched an effigy of Bisahulal on Friday and had circled his car and shown him black flags on Saturday.

The Karni Sena’s Bhopal district president Krishna Bundela told PTI that the minister's objectionable statement has hurt the Rajput Community. "Our MP organising secretary Shailendra Singh Jhala has directed us to blacken Singh’s face whenever we see him," he said.

MP Min Bisahulal Singh apologises for 'Thakur Women' remark

Following the uproar, the minister issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of women or any community. "I apologise if anyone's sentiments got hurt, but I didn't say it to degrade any community. My motive was to say that women of all backgrounds should do social service with equality. People twisted my words," he said.

MP BJP chief VD Sharma also issued an apology for the tribal leader's remark. "It is unfortunate. This should not have happened. If his (Singh's) statement hurts the sentiments of any section of the society, as state party president, I apologise on behalf of the party, Sharma told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)