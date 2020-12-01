Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan To Meet PM Modi Today; Discuss 'self-sufficient MP Draft'

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi at his official residence and principal workplace at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The meeting is likely to take place after 11 am on Tuesday, December 1. The Madhya Pradesh CM will discuss on several topics, including the achievements of the state in the last eight months since he assumed power.

"Self-sufficient Madhya Pradesh draft"

During the meeting, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will discuss issues related to the welfare of the state. The Madhya Pradesh CM will also share suggestions on COVID-19 vaccination and distribution. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also share progress report of the Prime Minister Street Vendor and Rural Street Vendor schemes with PM Modi and submit the 'Self-sufficient Madhya Pradesh' draft as well.

The schemes that the two ministers will discuss on are the Prime Minister Street Vendor Scheme, Chief Minister Rural Road Dealers Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Poor Welfare Employment Scheme. PM Modi and CM Chouhan will also mull over the labour proof campaign, empowerment of self-help groups, agriculture infrastructure fund, implementation of Water Life Mission as well as the Farmer Products Organizations (FPOs). The Madhya Pradesh CM is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP meeting at JP Nadda's residence

Ahead of the Centre's talk with the protesting farmer unions scheduled for 3 pm, several BJP leaders have arrived at party President JP Nadda's residence to discuss the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as well as Piyush Goyal, are attending the meeting which is currently underway at Nadda's house in Delhi. Since Sunday, this is the third meeting held by the BJP leaders over the issue of the farmers protesting near the borders of Delhi for the last 6 days.

