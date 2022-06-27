Madhya Pradesh CM Relaunches Sambhal Scheme, Slams Kamal Nath For 'impeding Benefits'

Ahead of the upcoming civic polls in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the former chief minister and state Congress leader, Kamal Nath, claiming he had restricted all the benefits to underprivileged women under the state's 'Sambal' scheme. The scheme was earlier discontinued by the previous government following which it was relaunched by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in 2020.

While addressing a public meeting in Guna on Sunday, CM Chouhan further also asserted that his government will now fund the education of meritorious students coming from underprivileged families.

The MP CM also attacked Kamal Nath saying that during its 15 months of governance, Congress had deprived many poor of the 'Sambal scheme and eliminated several names of many women from the scheme. "However, we later decided to provide monetary benefits to poor pregnant women both before and after the birth of the child", he added.

"Kamal Nath used excuse of fewer funds for issue of development": MP CM

"You should be ashamed of yourself as you snatched away the money meant for the women in the state. However, now the Sambal Yojana has been re-launched and with that Rs 4,000 before birth and Rs 12,000 will be given after the birth of a child. Now, we have also decided to fund the education of meritorious students from underprivileged families who will also get admissions in engineering and medical colleges", CM Chouhan said while lashing out at the former Congress chief minister.

Adding to it, he also asserted that all the deleted names from the list of the Sambal scheme will be included again. Further hitting out over the issue of development during the Congress tenure in the state, Chouhan also claimed that Kamal Nath during his tenure as the chief minister for 15 months had used the 'excuse' of funds for not doing bringing any development to the state, however, his BJP government has not used any excuse.

Image: PTI