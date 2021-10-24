Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Lashes Out At Congress As Sachin Birla Joins BJP

Just a few days ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls, in a major setback to the Congress, MLA Sachin Birla joined the BJP on Sunday. MLA Birla was inducted into the party by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an election rally for the Khandwa Lok Sabha bypoll.

It is pertinent to note here that with Birla joining the BJP, he becomes the 27th Congress legislator to have joined the party since March 2020, with as many as 22 Congress MLAs jumping ships; which was also the prime reason behind the dilution of the 15-month long Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Post Sachin Birla joining the BJP, he wasted no time in leaving critical remarks on the state unit of the Congress, while going on to question its incompetence. While speaking on Congress leader Kamal Nath, Birla mentioned that the leader had no time at all when issues of development were raised.

Madhya Pradesh CM lambasts governance of Congress as MLA Birla joins hand

As MLA Sachin Birla was formally inducted into the party on Sunday, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'heartily' welcomed him to the BJP family.

While introducing him to the party, CM Chouhan mentioned that Birla was young, enthusiastic and carried with himself an unparalleled urge to serve the public.

The CM said, "I am sure that he will give his best contribution in the service of the people and progress of the state with full potential."

While criticising the Kamal Nath led Congress, CM Chouhan said, "What could Sachin Birla have done in Congress, as Kamal Nath plays Twitter-Twitter and doesn't work on ground? 'Kamal Nath ji, Sachin Birla is the son of this soil who can't be purchased by any power in the world. You destroyed the state by forming a government, but you don't have time for Sachin Birla."

कांग्रेस ने देश और प्रदेश का बंटाधार कर दिया। यशस्वी विधायक सचिन बिरला जी कांग्रेस सरकार में चक्कर लगा-लगा कर परेशान थे। कमलनाथ जी के पास जाते थे, कहते नर्मदा का पानी ला दो,मिर्ची मंडी का विस्तार करा दो, तो कमलनाथ कहते-पैसा नहीं है। जब भी काम के लिए जाएं तो कहते चलो-चलो आगे बढ़ो। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 24, 2021

Madhya Pradesh bypolls

As campaigning for the by-polls in one parliamentary constituency and three assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh enters the final round, both BJP and Congress are gearing up for the contest. While CM Chouhan has been aggressively holding campaign with party state chief VD Sharma, on the other hand Kamal Nath too had been working hard in what is said to be a tough fight.

The by-polls are scheduled for the assembly seats of Raigaon, Jobat, Prithvipur and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. Voting for the same will be conducted on October 30.

Image Credits - Twitter - Shivraj Singh Chouhan