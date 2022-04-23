Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Meets PM Modi; Discusses State Governance, Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the development programmes in the state. After the conclusion of the meeting, CM Chouhan informed that PM Modi shared his ideas on an array of subjects pertaining to the state.

"Met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the development and welfare schemes of Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister provided his guidance on many subjects. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the practice of good governance, development and public welfare will continue in Madhya Pradesh," the MP Chief Minister tweeted.

Speaking to the media later in the day, Shivraj Singh Chouhan fleshed out the specifics discussed during the meeting and informed that the date of the Madhya Pradesh Investor Summit has been altered, so as to be held immediately before the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The MP Investor Summit will now be organised on 4, 5 and 6 January and the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is scheduled immediately after - 9 January; it was initially scheduled to be held in November 2022.

MP CM Chouhan discussed governance initiatives with PM Modi

The Madhya Pradesh CM invited PM Modi to inaugurate the beautification inside the Mahakaal corridor - Which now has a pond, a garden, inscriptions of Shiv puran katha, etc. The PM has reportedly accepted the invite. CM Chouhan has also sought the time of the Prime Minister for virtually launching the Startups policy of the state in May 2022. The issue of export of wheat from the state was also discussed. Madhya Pradesh has a full-time cell constituted for wheat exports. "2,40,000 MT wheat has already been exported. There is a potential of 20 lakh MT of wheat that can be exported. An export policy for wheat is under negotiations and many incentives have been planned to be provided to the exporters in the policy," Chouhan said, these export-related matters were also deliberated upon.

It is pertinent to note that Madhya Pradesh has achieved good results in job provisions, as a part of the monthly Rozgaar divas organised by the state. In the first three Rozgaar divas events organised, on 12 January, self-employment loans have been provided to 5 lakh 26 thousand people; on 16 February - 5 lakh 4 thousand people; on 31 March, 3 lakh 37 thousand. The state and central schemes will be clubbed together to provide loans to the people under the Rozgaar divas.