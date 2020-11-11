Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Meets Governor To Seek Blessings After BJP's Victory In By-polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met Governor Anandiben Patel after BJP's massive victory in the by-polls, expressing gratitude for the blessings and good wishes that he received from her, post the saffron party's decisive win.

"I met Governor Anandiben Patel Ji at Raj Bhavan and apprised her of the success and mandate in the by-election. She gave her best wishes and blessings. I express my heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable good wishes," Chouhan tweeted.

In the fiercely contested Madhya Pradesh by-polls, BJP registered a crucial victory over the Congress winning 19 seats and as compared to the grand-old party which managed to secure just 9 seats.

Madhya Pradesh by-polls

Congress formed the government in 2018 after the party won 114 seats in the assembly elections, backed by four independents, two BSP MLAs, and one SP MLA. The BJP had got 109 seats in the 230-member house.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly all of them promptly joining the BJP. Scindia's rebellion paid off with 12 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in July's cabinet expansion. To remain in power with a majority on its own, BJP was required to win 9 seats in the bypolls. However, BJP faced no major danger in MP since they had the support of two BSP, one SP, and three Independent legislators.

Polling was held on November 3 on 28 seats, following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP secured a vote share of 49.5 per cent where Congress got 40.5 per cent votes in the by-polls.

(With Agency Inputs)