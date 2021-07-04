'Madhya Pradesh CM's Son Pressurised Cops To File Case Against Sajjan Verma': Congress

After a case was filed against former minister and Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma and a few others for inaugurating a bridge in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Budhni constituency, party's Madhya Pradesh Committee State Secretary Rajesh Chouksey claimed that Shivraj's son Kartikey Chouhan pressurised the local police to file a case against Verma for obstructing government business.

MP Congress attacks CM Shivraj's son

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee State Secretary Rajesh Chouksey stated, "Sajjan Verma was going from Nasrullaganj to Nemawar as soon as he got the news of the killing of five people in Nemawar. While on his way, a newly constructed bridge built in Budhni Vidhan Sabha area, which was to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, was commissioned by Verma on the demand of the public. Under pressure from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's son Kartikeya Chauhan, the local police registered a case against Sajjan Verma for obstructing the government's work and damaging public property. Congress, which is protesting across the state, demands the withdrawal of the case against Sajjan Verma."

The Congress conducted protests across various Madhya Pradesh districts on Saturday, July 3, in response to the case filed against Verma. At the Divisional Commissioner's office, Congress leaders protested and raised slogans against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Congress leaders also sent a letter to Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma, addressed to the Governor, requesting that the case against Sajjan Verma be dismissed.

Case against Sajjan Singh Verma

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh police filed a case against former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma and a few others on Saturday for inaugurating a bridge across the Seep river that was built without the approval of the relevant authorities. In the Sehore district, the bridge was opened in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Budhni seat. Verma and others were charged after passing through the Panda village construction site without permission and without doing load testing.

Sehore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said, "On the basis of a report filed by Somesh Srivastava who is Sub-Divisional Officer at PWD, a case has been lodged against a former minister Sajjan Singh and other people for passing through a construction site in Panda village without permission and load testing. A case has been registered under Sections 188, 269,270,336 of the Indian Penal Code and in other relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act." The investigation into the matter is underway.

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI