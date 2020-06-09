Madhya Pradesh Secretariat Was Hub Of 'dalals' During Congress Rule: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit out at the Congress and alleged that State Secretariat had become a hub of "Dalals" (brokers) during the Kamal Nath government. He also accused the erstwhile government of cheating farmers in the name of granting them a loan waiver.

'I am saying this with a lot of pain'

"The Madhya Pradesh Secretariat was turned into a hub of 'dalals'. Congress government used to talk about money transactions there every day... The Congress government committed the sin of destroying and ruining the entire state in 15 months," Chouhan told reporters in Indore.

"I am saying this with a lot of pain that during the previous Congress regime such middlemen used to claim that they can get anything done from the government with money power," he alleged. He arrived in Indore for the first time after taking over as the Chief Minister and held a review meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation at Indore District Collector's Office.

Chouhan said former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs joined the BJP because they knew that then Kamal Nath government will ruin the state if it remained in power for long. He said the spread of coronavirus in the state and in worst-hit Indore has been controlled. "Recovery rate in Indore has reached 64% while it is about 68% in rest of the state," the CM added.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 237 new COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Bhopal, and two deaths, taking the total case count to 9,638 and fatalities to 414, Health officials said. One death each was reported from Indore and Sagar.

In good news, no new coronavirus case was reported from 27 districts since Sunday evening. While the cases have been reported from 51 of total 52 districts, five of them did not have any active cases on Monday, health bulletin said. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 36 to 3,785 and death toll to 157 in the district, the state health bulletin said. Bhopal now has 1,882 COVID-19 patients. With one more death, the toll in Sagar has reached 12.

(With PTI inputs)