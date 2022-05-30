Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath Takes Swipe At BJP; 'I Am A Hindu But Not A Fool'

While tearing into BJP on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Congress president and ex-CM Kamal Nath caused a stir by asserting that he is a Hindu but "not a fool". Addressing a state-level conference of advocates, he contended that Congress' politics is not based on religion, unlike BJP. Accusing the ruling party of taking recourse to divide people on the basis of language and religion, he alleged that its agenda changed from employment in 2013-14 to nationalism in 2019. On this occasion, he also brandished his party's nationalist credentials and contrasted it with BJP.

Kamal Nath remarked, "What kind of a country do we want to pass on to our youths and future generations? They ask what Congress did in 70 years. I want to say (PM) Modi Ji- the school you studied in was made by Congress. Shivraj (Chouhan) Ji- the school and college you studied in were made by Congress. How do you even ask this question?"

"Look at how they change the agenda. In 2013-14, their agenda was employment for two crore youths and to provide farmers with MSP at a production cost of 50%. In 2019, they talked about Pakistan, nationalism, and the surgical strike. Can they take the name of one member of their party who was a freedom fighter? And they preach nationalism to Congress," he added.

The senior Congress leader opined, "In Tamil Nadu, a conflict has been started on the basis of language. You may not have heard the name Khalistan for 25-30 years. Today, the slogans of Khalistan are being chanted. This is the situation in the country. This is the beginning. I say with pride that I am a Hindu but not a fool. We don't bring religion to the political stage. Religion is our own feeling. We don't make religion the basis of our politics. We don't make religion an event. Our religion is an event of our family. It is not a political event."

Kamal Nath praises BJP

Kamal Nath's remarks about religion come days after he praised BJP, saying that its workers are self-aware and know how to fight. He opined, "Since 2014, BJP workers have become very wise and self-aware. Their grassroots leaders don't need directions from seniors. But Congress workers wait for guidance. Don't think that experts will come to guide you. We have to adopt a new attitude like the BJP". While Nath was replaced as the Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly by Govind Singh, he is still looking forward to leading Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls.