MP: Congress Demands NSA Against Vijayvargiya For Threatening To 'set Indore On Fire'

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress party on Tuesday wrote a letter to the city district collector and demanded National Security Act (NSA) against BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for threatening to set "entire Indore on fire".

"We have written a letter to collector demanding action against Vijayvargiya. He has disrupted peace in the city, investigated people for violence, delivered instigating speech and threatened public officers. He was even heard in a video stating that he will set the entire Indore on fire. We demand that NSA should be filed against him," Congress leader Devendra Yadav said in his statement to a news agency.

Congress party in its letter stated that BJP's Vijayvargiya went to the residence of Police Commissioner and "threatened officers and told them not to investigate mafias."

Earlier on January 4, the National General Secretary was caught on camera threatening a government official of the State.

As per the reports, when the BJP was protesting against alleged city officials' "politically motivated" action against the party's workers, Vijayvargiya had asked the senior officials to meet him at the protest venue. Only junior officials later visited him at the venue. Following this incident, an angry Vijayvargiya was recorded in a video where he said, "have they (senior officers) become so big? They should understand that they are public servants."

Adding further he also said, "We will not tolerate this. Our Sangh leaders are here, otherwise, we would have set fire to Indore today."

On January 4, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was seen threatening officials in Indore. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Kailash Vijayavargiya was spotted having a verbal spat with the officials. He reportedly abused the officials and said he would have "burnt Indore" if officials from his Sangh were present.

Kailash Vijayavargiya said: "You have become such a big official or what that you don't think it is necessary to inform? I have written a letter to him that I want to meet. But what is it? I will not tolerate it anymore. I would have burnt Indore if Sangh members would not have been here. Is this the way? Are you working for Kamalnath or you are working for people?"

(With inputs from ANI)