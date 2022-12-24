Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Hameed Khan Held With Drugs Worth Rs 15 Lakh In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader was arrested with narcotics worth Rs 15 lakh in the Ayodhya Nagar police station area of Bhopal on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Hameed Khan, a resident of Bilkhiriya Kalan, Bhopal.

According to the Bhopal police, they recovered the 15 grams of MD drugs from the Congress leader's car and confiscated it. The market value of the seized drugs has been estimated at around Rs 15 lakh, informed the police officials.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader arrested with drugs

As per the local media reports, the Bhopal police on Wednesday, based on specific inputs, stopped a car near a bridge in Bhopal's Arhedi village. Notably, Congress' Hameed Khan was driving the car concerned and upon searching the car, the police recovered 15 grams of MD drugs.

"The Ayodhya Nagar police arrested the accused with about 15 grams MD drugs whose market value is estimated around Rs 15 lakh. The accused hid the drugs in his vehicle and the police also seized his car," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Singh Badhauria told ANI.

Adding further he said that during the investigation it was revealed the drugs were brought from Mumbai and then distributed in Bhopal. "We are working on finding out the other people involved in this chain," ADCP Badhuria said. Police have lodged a complaint and have arrested the accused as further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rameshwar Sharma tweeted pictures of the arrested accused with several Congress leaders including Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Sharma also claimed that Hameed Khan is Congress' Madhya Pradesh general secretary.

(With inputs from ANI)