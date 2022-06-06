Madhya Pradesh: Congress Leader Rishabh Bhadauria Allegedly Murders Wife, Absconds

In a shocking development, Congress leader Rishabh Bhadauria allegedly murdered his wife on Sunday. According to police, Bhadauria shot and killed his wife Bhavna Bhadauria on Sunday night at their residence in Shri Ram Colony in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The Thatipur police received the information that the local Congress leader shot his wife on Monday morning.

Congress leader Rishabh Bhadauria allegedly killed his wife Bhavna and fled the scene. According to the information revealed by the police, Bhavna was found murdered at their residence by Rishabh's father Krishan Kant, who informed the police. Rishabh, who is a history-sheeter, escaped after the killing.

Cong leader Rishabh Bhadauria on the run

The Thatipur police have begun investigating the matter and spoke to family members and neighbours of the deceased. Speaking to the media about the murder, Pankaj Tyagi, Thatipur Police Station In-Charge in Gwalior said that the body was sent for post-mortem.

“On Monday morning, the Thatipur police received information that Rishabh Bhadauria, a resident of Ram Nagar, had shot dead his wife Bhavna in the house. Rishabh's father Krishan Kant informed the police. The FSL team was called for an investigation,” the police officer said.

“The reason for the murder could not be clarified in the preliminary investigation. No weapon was recovered from the spot. Rishabh is said to be a habitual offender. The police have taken the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem,” the station in-charge added. The police, who arrived at the crime scene, launched a probe against the accused, who is on the run.

