Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Loses His Cool, Hits Contractor With Shoes; WATCH

A video of Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Veer Singh Bhuria from Thandla in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district has taken over the internet recently. The video, which is said to be five days old, shows the MLA beating the contractor with shoes. According to the sources, the leader had gone to inspect the construction of a tank, during which he got furious seeing the quality of the material being used.

The viral video shows MLA Veer Singh Bhuria losing his temper and hitting the contractor with shoes in front of several people present at the site. The video is said to be of the Kachaldara village of the Thandla assembly. The politician has accused the contractor of negligence and poor construction. After the video went viral, the MLA, who was supposed to attend the district-level Congress meeting organised for the Panchayat elections, remained absent.

Well, this is not the first time MLA Veer Singh Bhuria has lost his temper. Earlier in 2019, during the Congress government, the he had threatened to transfer the police officer who had issued a challan for Congress workers after seeing three riders sitting on a bike.

MLA Bhuria is also known for his controversial remarks about the leaders of his party. In 2020, during a meeting, he had stated that the leaders who left Congress and joined other political parties are losing their shoes. He had also said that former CM Digvijaya Singh keeps roaming here and there.

