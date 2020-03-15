Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs Arrive In Bhopal From Jaipur Ahead Of Floor Test; Watch

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who were lodged in a resort in Jaipur, arrived in Bhopal. Earlier, Governor Lalji Tandon had directed that a floor test be held in the assembly on Monday, March 16. Following the uncertainty in the state, both BJP and Congress have moved their legislators outside the state and lodged them in luxury hotels. On March 11, while BJP hurried its MLAs to a luxury hotel in Gurugram, Congress moved its legislators from Bhopal to Jaipur. These developments come after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party on Tuesday and joined the BJP.

