Kamal Nath's MP MLAs To Fly Out Of Bhopal; Confident Scindia-camp Will Join From Bengaluru

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLAs on Wednesday left for Bhopal airport. They will be flying to Jaipur shortly, as per sources, to prevent more of them defecting. This development comes after the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs who support him, tendered their resignation on Tuesday, posing a serious threat to the Kamal Nath government.

Speaking to the media, one of the MLA said, "All MLAs from Congress and few from BJP are going to be with us, Now under the plot of BJP they hijacked our MLA. 90 per cent of Bengaluru MLAs were betrayed. They didn't know they will be asked to resign. those Bengaluru MLAs will also join us in Jaipur. Now we have 94 MLAs with us."

Slamming Scindia for his resignation, an MLA in the bus said, "The MLAs who have resigned are also coming to Jaipur. Only Scindia Ji will stay back. Once they realised they were betrayed they are coming to Jaipur. They are in touch with everyone. They said that they made a mistake by going with Scindia. Scindia is a gaddar (traitor) and his family is also a gaddar. It is a benefit of Congress that such a person has left the party. Congress party has given Scindia a lot of respect and made him Cabinet Minister twice. He (Scindia) will not go in BJP nor be in Congress; he might just leave the country."

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Currently, Kamal Nath has called all his MLAs to an emergency meeting but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs have attended.

MP Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

