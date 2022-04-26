Last Updated:

'Who gave you the right?' | Madhya Pradesh Dy CM, Ministers Slam Digvijaya Singh's 'BJP Hiring Stone Pelters' Remarks

What has gone wrong with you,' Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra asked former Chief Minister, and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

'What has gone wrong with you,' Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra asked ex-CM & Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday over his remarks on stone pelters. In a video of Singh addressing a public gathering, the senior Congress leader can be heard accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of paying 'poor, Muslim' men for pelting stones. 

'Who gave you the right?' 

"First, the government, the administration, then, the police, and now, the people of a community. For the first time, Digvijay Singh accepted that from where the stones come from but who gave him the right to defame the entire community, the Muslims, and that too, in the Holy month of Ramzan...Who gave him the right?' asked the BJP leader slamming his Congress counterpart who has vowed to 'investigate' the case. 

Vishwas Sarang, Minister of  Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation in the MP government, also criticised Digvijaya Singh for his statement. 'BJP is the one that stops riots, and not the one that promotes riots. How could you level such charges when you are the one saying that you do not have proof, ' Vishwas Sarang asked.

Another Minister in the state government, Bhupendra Singh, said that Congress wants to give rise to violence, to riots and benefit from it. "From riots after Indira Gandhi's assassination to Delhi violence, it is the same party always giving rise to riots," Bhupinder Singh said. 

The statement comes at a time when in the past few weeks, the country has witnessed multiple events of violence- be it in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Rajasthan's Karauli or even the Jahagirpuri area of the national capital, Delhi. 

