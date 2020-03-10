'Appropriate Decision Suitable To Conditions Will Be Taken': Madhya Pradesh Governor

Amid the ongoing political chaos in Madhya Pradesh, Governor Lalji Tandon in his first reaction to the situation said that a decision will be taken as per the situation. Governor Tandon who is currently in Lucknow for a Holi program said that he will be in Lucknow till March 12 and will make a decision as needed. As per latest developments, 22 MLAs have resigned from Congress along with Jyotiraditya Scindia also tendering his resignation earlier in the day. Scindia is expected to join BJP, as per sources.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday has claimed that at present 30 MLAs from the Madhya Pardesh Congress are set to join the BJP, adding that the number might also increase. Speaking to ANI, Singh informed that there are several MLAs interested in joining the BJP and working with the party and the number might also increase from what it is at present.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 20 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 22 MLAs including 6 Cabinet Ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his Cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

