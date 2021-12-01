Madhya Pradesh Govt Says 'PFI Can Be Banned If Conversion Using Foreign Funding Proved'

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a probe in the foreign funding, Home Minister Narottam Mishra in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Wednesday said that the government has received complaints about Popular Front of India (PFI) and other organisations using the funds for religious conversion.

"In the last few days, a lot of complaints have come against PFI and other organisations on the basis of which we have initiated an inquiry. if in the course of the inquiry, they are found guilty then strict action will be taken," Narottam Mishra said. The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister added," We have all options open, including banning the organisation. We will make a decision as and when the inquiry is complete."

'Matter of investigation'

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Narottam Mishra had said that even earlier there were complaints against PFI receiving foreign funds, ad with that there were also complaints against the organization of forced religious conversion. "If the funds are coming from foreign nations, where is it being used? Is it being used in the wrong directions?" the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister asked.

Narottam Mishra further said, "That's why it is a matter of investigation and an inquiry is being held." It is pertinent to mention here that in early October, the Madhya Pradesh police had arrested six members of PFI for allegedly using "objectionable" language in a memorandum submitted to the local administration in Ujjain over the violence in Tripura. They were later released.

Kerala Police raids PFI office

Meanwhile, the Kerala police on Tuesday raided an office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karunagapally, Kollam. Republic Media Network has gathered exclusive details of the raids which were carried out by CI Gopakumar. As per sources, as the police entered the area to carry out the search operations, hundreds of people gathered and started raising slogans of 'Police go back.'

While police sources remained tight-lipped about the raids and termed it as a 'routine check', it is reported that Kerala DGP had ordered the raid. Sources say that there were intelligence inputs of 'suspicious movement' in Karunya, the office which acts as a front of charity for the PFI. It is also being alleged that a senior media person was assaulted by PFI members while he attempted to record the raid.