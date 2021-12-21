Madhya Pradesh Govt To Introduce Law To Recover Damages To Public Property From Rioters

Quick links:
Emulating the UP model, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday, announced that the govt will introduce a law to recover from protestors & rioters the damages caused to public properties during violent protests, strikes & communal riots. He estimated that the Bill would be introduced in the Assembly either on Dec 21 or Dec 22. MP has already implemented a Cow protection law, anti-conversion law like UP.
In December 2019, violence began in UP when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. In response to these acts, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government issued notices to over 300 people for the recovery of damages allegedly caused to public property during several violent protests in the state.
In several cases, the Allahabad High Court stayed the order issued by district magistrates to recover damages from several individuals. Moreover, several pleas were moved in the Supreme court - challenging the validity of the Adityanath government's orders. Doubling down on its order, the UP government passed the 'Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020' for recovery of damage to public or private property during hartal, bandhs, riots, public commotion, protests. Later, it set up two tribunals to settle claims.
Allahabad High Court is hearing pleas challenging the law passed by the UP Assembly in 2020.