Madhya Pradesh Govt To Table Bill Against 'Love Jihad'; Violators To Get 5 Years Jail

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday confirmed that the state government would table a bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session. According to Mishra, the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 will provide for five years of rigorous imprisonment and such crimes will be declared a cognizable and non-bailable offences.

The MP Home Minister further said, there will be a provision to declare marriages taking place forcefully, fraudulently or by luring someone, for religious conversion, as null and void. "Those assisting in committing this crime will also be considered a party to the crime," he added.

Furthermore, the parents/siblings of the individual who has been converted will have to mandatorily file a complaint for action. Also, the religious leader who is converting the person will have to inform the concerned District Magistrate one month in advance.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had hinted at bringing in legislation against “love jihad”, a term coined by right-wing outfits opposing the inter-faith marriage. However, the right to marry a person of one’s choice is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“There will be no jihad in the name of love, whoever does such an act will be set right. Legal arrangements will be made for this,” he had said.

Recently, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said his government would come out with a law to deal with "love jihad". A day later, the BJP government in Haryana said it was also considering legal provisions against it to ensure "the guilty cannot escape".

Love Jihad is a term referring to an alleged campaign by religious extremists to convert women of other faiths under the pretext of love. The Allahabad High Court had recently said in a case that conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid. The court made the remark while dismissing a plea by a newly married couple.

