A war of words has emerged between Madhya Pradesh Government with its Chattisgarh counterpart over seer Kalicharan Maharaj who was arrested on Thursday for passing derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. Responding to the monk's arrest who was taken by Raipur police from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said interstate protocol has been violated. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel responded within seconds and further raised the question, 'why is Narottam Mishra angry'?

MP HM objectives Raipur police's action:

"We objectify the way Chhattisgarh police behaved in the state. They shouldn't have violated interstate protocol. State policies do not permit this at all. They should have informed him in advance, they could have sent him a notice. Have asked MP DGP to ask Chattisgarh for clarification on what kind of behaviour is this," added MP HM Narottam Mishra.

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's response:

"Action has been taken by our police. We will not tolerate any such statement against Mahatma Gandhi. Marottam Mishra should tell why is he angry. Why is he sad we arrested someone who abuses Gandhi? He should clarify first why is he not happy with the arrest," responded CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Listen to Chhattisgarh CM's response here:

Kalicharan Maharaj Arrested From Madhya Pradesh

Controversial monk Kalicharan Maharaj, who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi was arrested by Raipur police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. He will now be brought to Chhattisgarh later today. Raipur SP Prashant Agarwal informed that Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today and by late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused.

Kalicharan Maharaj's controversial statements:

The monk, while delivering a speech at a Dharam Sansad held in Raipur last week, insulted the Father of the Nation and hailed his assassin, Nathuram Godse. Kalicharan claimed that Muslims 'captured' Pakistan and Bangladesh through politics and were 'aided' by Mahatma Gandhi. 'Thanking' Godse, Kalicharan blamed the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). After his remarks created a furore across social media, the monk, took to his Youtube channel on Tuesday, to insult Matama Gandhi again. In his 8-minute video, the Akola-based godman expressed his hatred towards Gandhi and offered his salutations to Godse.