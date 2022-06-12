Madhya Pradesh: House Of Accused Who Attacked Bhopal Woman With Blade Demolished

Strict action has been taken against the accused who attacked a Bhopal-based woman with a blade last night for resisting eve-teasing. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday shared a video of the administration bringing down the house of the accused in connection with the case.

A 32-year-old woman's face was slashed with a blade by three unidentified youths for resisting eve-teasing attempts in Bhopal on Saturday. The woman reportedly received 118 stitches on her face. The incident took place in broad daylight when the victim was visiting TT Nagar with her husband.

"In Bhopal's Malviya Nagar, houses were demolished as part of strict action against the accused who attacked the woman with a blade last night," the Chief Minister wrote.

भोपाल के मालवीय नगर में कल रात महिला पर ब्लेड से वार करने वाले आरोपियों के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई के तहत घर जमींदोज किये गये। pic.twitter.com/eX09Jqi8FW — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) June 12, 2022

Hours ago, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had visited the victim and lauded her bravery. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I came to meet her after she bravely fought some goons and even slapped them. Earlier, they ran after looking at the crowds but then, when she was going with her husband, they attacked her with a blade. It makes me sad and angry at the same time."

"We will ensure maximum punishment for the accused. They will be arrested soon. But I salute the woman's courage. She wasn't silent when she was targeted and demonstrated bravery," CM Chouhan added.

अन्याय का प्रतिकार करना अन्य लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का कार्य है, इस नाते बहन सीमा अन्य महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरक भी हैं। उनके बेटा और बेटी पढ़ते हैं और उनके सहयोग के लिए भी कलेक्टर भोपाल को आवश्यक निर्देश दिये हैं। pic.twitter.com/BXQ5ywPCxG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 12, 2022

MP Govt announces Rs 1 lakh compensation

According to DCP Bhopal Sai Krishna S Thota, the victim Seema Solanki was on a bike with her husband in the TT Nagar area and had gone to the Shree Palace hotel to buy a water bottle. While her husband was away, some youths made obscene comments and started whistling at her. When the woman opposed it, she was slapped by one of the men.

"Soon, locals gathered and pacified the matter. However, when the woman stepped out of the hotel with her husband, the youths slashed her face with a blade and fled the spot", the police officer said.

An FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the victim.