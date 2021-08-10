Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Lambasts BJP Over Unemployment, Floods And Farmers' Protests

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government over unemployment, farmers' issue, and the worrying flood-hit situation of the state.

Kamal Nath slams ruling camp

Kamal Nath lambasted the ruling government over the flood situation in the state. He also spotlighted issues like the unemployment of youths, and the oppression of farmers in the state.

All sections of MP are distraught. Youth is unemployed, farmers are oppressed, there is no arrangement in place for floods though a red alert was issued. They had announced compensations for families of people succumbing to COVID, nobody received it: Kamal Nath, MP Congress chief pic.twitter.com/gdUmArKomm — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

According to the State Economic Survey, conducted on March 1, more than 21.5 lakh unemployed registered with the government are literate. As per the data available on the Rojgar Portal, Gwalior topped in the unemployed registration chart with 35,443 people, followed by Morena with 32,236 registered unemployed, while Rewa and Indore came to third and four-position with over 29,000 registrations each.

"No arrangements were made for the floods despite a red alert being issued"

The MP Congress Chief stated that no arrangements were made for the floods despite a red alert being issued on the same. Earlier on Saturday, the LoP had said that the floods caused an 'unprecedented' massive damage in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and asked the state government to not play politics. As per the state government, more than 1,250 villages were affected in north Madhya Pradesh by the flash flood following heavy rains earlier this week. Addressing the 'Anna Utsav' programme earlier that day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed that 8,832 people had been rescued from the flood-affected regions, while around 29,280 people had been shifted to safer places.

So far, 8,800 people stranded due to the floods have been rescued by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force. As many as 29,000 people have been evacuated to safer places.

The state suffers massive losses due to floods

The state on the other hand has incurred a massive loss of property, with over 25,000 houses and buildings damaged in the floods. Six bridges were washed away due to the force of the current in the river. Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Bhind, and Morena districts were wrecked by heavy rains. The Army had kept five units deployed for rescue and relief operations in Morena, Shivpuri, Bhind, Sheopur, and Ashoknagar districts. Twenty-nine teams of the SDERF had been pressed into service while nine NDRF units had been stationed in Morena, Bhind, Guna, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri. Three Air Force helicopters had been assisting in rescue purposes.

IMAGE CREDITS: PTI