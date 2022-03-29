Madhya Pradesh: Landlord Threatens Tenant, 'remove PM Modi's Photo Or Vacate Residence'

In a bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a tenant has filed a complaint alleging that his landlord was forcing him to remove the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his room. According to the tenant named Yusuf, he was being harassed and threatened by his landlords to either take down PM Modi's photograph from the wall or vacate the residence.

In the visuals accessed from Yusuf's room, an image of PM Modi can be seen put up on the wall next to Sardar Vallabhai Patel's poster. Speaking to the media, the tenant said, "I respect PM Modi's ideas, and I walk in his footsteps, which is why this controversy has erupted."

Complaint lodged against landlord, police initiate probe

After the tenant received the ultimatum from his landlords, he approached the Madhya Pradesh police to file a complaint against the owners of the house in the matter. An official complaint has been lodged against three persons including his landlord Sharif, Yakub, and Sultan Mansoori. Officials have launched an inquiry into the matter and have promised necessary action. They have also affirmed that Yusuf had the freedom to put up the poster of the Prime Minister in his house.

"Today, a case was filed where a man complained that his landlord is troubling him since he has put up a picture of PM Modi in his house. He has the freedom to put it up, and we will take necessary action," said a police officer from Madhya Pradesh.

More details are awaited.