BIG FIGHT: Madhya Pradesh Congress Minister Threatens To Kick BJP MP Out Of Meeting

Politics

A fight erupted between MP Minister Jitu Patwari and BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki on Tuesday; the Congress Minister also threatened to kick the BJP MP out

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

A dramatic fight erupted between a Madhya Pradesh Congress Minister Jitu Patwari and BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki on Tuesday during a district planning committee meeting. A video of the fight has emerged where the Congress Minster can be heard threatening the BJP MP that he will kick him out. 

Reacting to the fight, Congress Minister Patwari blamed the BJP MP for creating a ruckus during the meetings. "I believe that all the representatives of the people be it an MLA, MP, or a Minister have to maintain decorum. Since the last 3 meetings, he (Mahendra Singh Solanki) has been creating a dispute and has never spoken on point."

The Congress Minister further stated, "I would like to appeal to my MP friend through the media that you are a public representative, you should have a decent way of working that would honour the people who have voted for you."

READ | MP Minister Pradyumn Singh sets an example to locals by cleaning a warehouse in Indore

Furthermore, adding to his statement, Jitu Patwari stated that he has instructed the collector to create an advisory to avoid repeating such disputes during future meetings. "I have instructed the Collector to create an advisory about the rules to be followed during the meetings of the office," he said.

After the district planning Committee meeting ended, BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki was shown black flags by Congress party supporters. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh Minister Patwari organizes lunch for kids in Indore

Routine meeting at Dewas Jansampark PRO

According to the official Twitter handle of Jansampark MP, the meeting was a routine meeting called to discuss matters of public welfare at the Collector's chamber.

READ | Madhya Pradesh government continues action against land mafias, vacates unauthorized lands

READ | PIL in Madhya Pradesh HC seeks implementation of CAA in state

