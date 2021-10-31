Madhya Pradesh Min Urges People To 'accept Inflation'; Claims Their Income Also Has Grown

Addressing a press conference in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Sunday made a controversial remark on inflation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that people have to accept inflation as their income has been rising.

"Hasn't income of the common man increased? Government can't give everything for free. People should understand that if their income is rising, then they will have to accept inflation also," Mahendra Singh Sisodia said.

"You cannot say that 10 years ago, you were earning 6,000 and now you are getting 50,000 but the petrol and diesel should be available at same rates as 10 years ago. This is not possible," added Madhya Pradesh MLA.

When asked about the link between pandemic and price hike, he replied, "If you look at previous records, then you will understand that inflation is not measured on basis of the current day. You have to take five years of data. I want to ask you, which sector has not seen growth, and who didn't receive a hike in salary? Wasn't the inflation there during Congress' time?" he asked.

Fuel prices increased again

On October 31, fule prices- for both petrol and diesel- were hiked again. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 109.34 a litre while diesel is priced at Rs 98.07. In Mumbai, petrol hit a record high of Rs 115.15 a litre, while diesel at Rs 106.23. Similarly, in Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.04, while diesel is Rs 102.25. State-run oil refiners such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum revise fuel prices daily on basis of crude oil rates in international markets.

Amid a sharp spike in fuel prices, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who previously held petroleum and natural gas portfolio, said that the central government is concerned with the issue of inflation. "Inflation is pricking people. Everybody is concerned including the government. The centre will control this inflation in time," he said.