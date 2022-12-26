Madhya Pradesh Minister Walking Barefoot Ends Pledge, Wears Slippers In Scindia's Presence

Nearly three months after Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar vowed to walk barefoot, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia offered a pair of slippers to him on Sunday after his demands were fulfilled. The state minister's pledge to walk barefoot came in view of his demand to improve the condition of roads in Gwalior.

The minister's vow to walk barefoot came over the bad condition of roads in his constituency. Interestingly, Tomar took the pledge while he was carrying out an inspection of potholes on the roads of Gwalior in October.

Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, the state minister informed that he is ending his pledge to walk barefoot as his demands for the construction of roads in his constituency were fulfilled. Notably, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen offering slippers to the minister in the video.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pardesh minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar wrote, "Today I am happy to inform you that- Gendewali Road, Laxman Talaiya Road and Rajpayaga Road of Jayarogya Hospital are almost ready, today on this achievement and on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia offered me slippers to end my vow of walking barefoot."

In a series of tweets, Tomar further stated, "Today is the memorable day of my life. I want to tell you that about three months ago, I had taken a resolution that until the road of Gendewali, Laxman Talaiya and Rajpayaga road of Jayarogya Hospital is not built, then I will also feel the pain and suffering of the public everyday by staying naked."

Minister's pledge to walk barefoot

Looking at the dreadful condition of the roads of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister sacrificed his footwear until the condition of the roads in Gwalior improves. This pledge came after he made a surprise inspection of the roads in the city when the locals shared their suffering with him.

"I have sacrificed my footwear so that I can treat the pain I experience, that others do while walking barefoot. I'll monitor daily so that work is done soon," he was quoted as saying by ANI.