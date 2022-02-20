Madhya Pradesh MP Boils Over 'those Who Obstruct Cleanliness,' Exclaims 'should Be Hanged'

While emphasising the importance of cleanliness, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa gave a bizarre statement about maintaining cleanliness on Saturday, February 19. Lok Sabha MP Janardan Mishra opined that those who "obstruct cleanliness drive in the nation should be hanged."

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Indore on Saturday, Mishra took hold of the event and gave a speech keeping his focus on sanitation in his constituency. The Rewa MP went on to say that those who hinder in keeping the area clean, should not have the right to live.

"Those who set dustbins on fire should be hanged. Those obstructing the work being done under the cleanliness drive conducted by the government do not have the right to live and should be hanged,” Mishra said.

The Rewa MP further urged people to actively volunteer in the state’s cleanliness initiative, stating that the district's success is attributed only to the efforts of the Municipal Corporation and the BJP government in the state. He made these remarks following an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on February 19, launched the 'Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG)' plant in Indore via video conferencing.

Indore gets 'Gobar-Dhan plant'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Gobar-Dhan plant' in India’s cleanest city. The Bio-CNG plant has been set up over 15 acres of ground at an investment of ₹150 cores. Indore's municipality claimed that the local body did not spend a single rupee on the project but will earn ₹2.5 crore from it annually. The Madhya Pradesh government praised the Centre for the development of the plant in the city.

PM Modi said, "As soon as the name of Indore came, the attention of Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar, Maheshwar and their service came first. Indore changed over time, changed for the greater good, but did not lose the inspiration of Goddess Ahilya. Along with Goddess Ahilya, today when the name of Indore comes to mind -(is) cleanliness. (Only thing after) Indore's name comes to mind -(is) civic duty"

Talking about the Ahilya Bai Idol which was installed in the Kashi Vishwanath temple by PM Modi a few months ago he added, "I am happy that a very beautiful statue of Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar Ji has been kept in Kashi Vishwanath Dham. When the people of Indore go to see Baba Vishwanath, they will also see the idol of Goddess Ahilyabai there. You (The people of Indore) will be more proud of your city"

(Image: @Janardan_BJP/Twitter)