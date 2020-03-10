As Scindia Leaves Kamal Nath's MP Govt On The Brink; 20 MLAs' Resignation Letters Accessed

After 19 years of serving in the Congress party, former MP from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia has finally resigned after sending speculations coursing through the political landscape for the past few days. Soon after his resignation, as many as 20 MLAs from Scindia's camp have sent in their resignations to the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan and Speaker of Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. These developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the resignations of 20 MLAs posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government.

Here are all the letters-