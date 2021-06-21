Madhya Pradesh Targets 10 Lakh Vaccinations In A Day, CM Calls It A 'mass Movement'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the state government's target of vaccinating 10 lakh people on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021. Discussing the 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan', Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government was driven with just one goal in mind- 'vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible.'

Speaking to Republic TV he said, "First of all, we thank PM Modi who took the entire onus of vaccination on himself, and now the state government is able to vaccinate all those above 18 years of age for free. We only have one target- to keep the citizens safe and to save them from COVID-19. For this, vaccination is the only solution. It is our fight and it is our passion. How do we vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible."

"I am pleased that the entire society has risen up for this. Writers, journalists, artists, politicians, religious personalities, children everyone has come forward and appealed. This has become a massive movement, it is not just a state initiative anymore," he added.

Opposition extends support to MP CM's initiative

Yesterday, after Madhya Pradesh announced the target of vaccinating 10 lakh citizens in a single day, the opposition led by former CM Kamal Nath urged people to go for the drive. "It is the responsibility of all of us to make Madhya Pradesh free from coronavirus. Vaccine is the biggest weapon to defeat COVID-19. It is my humble request to the people of the state that they must get vaccinated in the vaccination campaign starting from June 21. Don't fall for rumours, create a healthy Madhya Pradesh," Kamal Nath tweeted.

Reacting to the Opposition's support, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am glad the Congress supported this. There are a lot of issues on which we can do politics, here we have to focus on saving maximum lives."