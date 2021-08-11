Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress Workers Stage Protest Against Unemployment, Fuel Price Hike

On Wednesday, August 11, a massive protest was staged in Madhya Pradesh where the Youth Congress leaders had gathered in large numbers in front of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. Many Congress leaders including Kamal Nath and Jitu Patwari are holding a protest against the anti-people policies including inflation and unemployment.

National President of the Indian Youth Congress Sriniwas B V, was seen climbing the barricade to enter CM's residence. Initially, the protest was planned to take place in front of the Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier on August 10, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government over unemployment, farmers' issue, and the worrying flood-hit situation of the state.

According to the State Economic Survey, conducted on March 1, more than 21.5 lakh unemployed registered with the government are literate. As per the data available on the Rojgar Portal, Gwalior topped in the unemployed registration chart with 35,443 people, followed by Morena with 32,236 registered unemployed, while Rewa and Indore came to third and fourth-position with over 29,000 registrations each.

Youth Congress protest in Shivmogga

Youth Congress of Shivamogga district unit protested in front of the residence of Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, criticising the “anti-farmer and anti-common man” policies of the Union government.

The Congress workers staged a protest at Vinoba Nagar Police Chowki and marched to the MP’s residence, after which the police took the protesters into custody. The protesters raised slogans criticizing Raghavendra for keeping mum on the issues of price rise, farm bills, and denial of funds due to the State. The Centre did not respond to problems faced by the public, they alleged.

The protest was led by former legislator K.B. Prasanna Kumar and district Youth Congress president H.P. Girish.

Congress and others protest outside Parliament

On Tuesday, August 10, Congress Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament & urged the Centre to repeal the three farms laws. Meanwhile, the Government has agreed to the Opposition's demand to debate farm laws in the next Parliamentary session.