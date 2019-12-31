SHOCKING: In Madhya Pradesh, Congress MP Seen On Camera Assaulting Own Party Workers

In an arrogant show of power, Cabinet Minister for Sports of Madhya Pradesh and Congress MP from Rewa, Jitu Patwari assaulted party workers after they took time clearing out from the room in which he was supposed to hold a media briefing. With no fear of the camera persons present in the room, the Congress MP who is also the State Minister for Higher Education and Youth Affairs can be seen indulging in blatant hooliganism as he kicks and punches his own party workers.

Shows party's 'sanskaar', says BJP

BJP leaders reacted to this incident calling it a "usual" spectacle from the Congress stating that it shows the "values" that the Congress party imparts on its members. MP Jitu Patwari is a close aid of Rahul Gandhi and is also in his inner circle in the state.

The Cabinet Minister has still not come out to comment on his condemnable actions. Sources report that the party workers are very disturbed after this event. However, they refused to come out and complain against such an important figure of the Madhya Pradesh state government.

'Party gayi tel lene'

This is not the first time that the Congress MP has come under the limelight for their controversial behaviour. Last year during the Madhya Pradesh elections Jitu Patwari had gained the public's attention after he issued a shocking remark against his own party.

A video that went viral featured Jitu Patwari meeting and greeting people in his constituency and can be heard saying, “Aap meri laaj akho, party gayi tel lene, meri izzat ka khyal rakho (You just take care of me. Dump the party, you just take care of my reputation).”

