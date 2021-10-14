Madras HC Orders Amendments In MBBS Curriculum; Bias Against LGBTQ+, Virginity Be Removed

In a noteworthy development, the Madras High Court directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to make amendments to the medical syllabus under the Central Board of Medical Education (CBME) curriculum and remove any derogatory or unscientific remarks about the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, Madras HC ordered all medical educational institutions providing Under/Post Graduate degrees to teach gender-related issues in a manner that is derogatory or discriminatory or insulting to the queer community.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh has issued the order to all medical colleges, universities and institutions. Notably, Justice Anand had earlier issued a landmark judgement to the effect of checking police harassment of same-sex. "It has been noted that the nervous textbooks of medical education, mainly of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology subject and Psychiatry subject contain unscientific information about virginity and derogatory remarks against the LGBTQIA+ community," directives to NMC read.

Do not teach gender-related issues in a 'derogatory, discriminatory or insulting manner'

In addition, the Madras HC ordered all medical educational institutions providing Under/Post Graduate degrees that gender-related topics and issues or similar queries should be addressed in a just manner. "The mention of clinical history or complaints, or signs or symptoms, examination findings or history about nomenclature shall not be taught in such a way that it becomes or is perceived as derogatory or discriminatory or insulting to the LGBTQIA+ community."

The directives issued by the Madras HC ordered all authors of medical textbooks to amend the information about virginity and the LGBTQIA+ community in their authored texts. Also, authors have asked to make changes as per the available medical literature and guidelines issued by competent authorities, governments and directions passed by the courts.

Do not 'recommend' books with unscientific & discriminatory information on virginity and LGBTQ'

Furthermore, all medical institutions, colleges and universities have been asked to refrain from annexing books as 'recommended' books by the university which provide unscientific, derogatory and discriminatory information about virginity as the LGBTQ+ community.

In the previous hearing on the case at hand, the Madras HC had referred to a report by Karnataka's first transwoman doctor, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, that narrowed down the curriculum's flaws. The report stated the curriculum for medical students as part of forensic studies under the MBBS course describes oral sex, lesbianism and sodomy as sexual offences, and transvestism (cross-dressing) as a 'sexual perversion'. Therefore, the court observed that it was imperative that medical and mental health professionals be 'non-judgemental and free of moral or personal prejudices'.

Earlier, Justice Anand, in a landmark judgement, granted a safe environment for the LGBTQ+ community by ensuring that same-sex couples are not harassed by the police in the country. While hearing a plea of a lesbian couple, Justice Anand admitted to his own biases and sought counselling sessions to unlearn the prejudice.

Image: AP/ ANI/ Rep Image