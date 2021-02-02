Madras HC Pulls Up Udhayanidhi For Associating TN Dy Speaker's Name In Pollachi Case

The Madras High Court pulled up DMK Youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin for associating Tamil Nadu Deputy assembly speaker Jayaraman's name in the Pollachi sexual assault case. Stalin had, in his election campaigns, accused Jayaraman of being involved in the case. The Madras HC asked DMK chief Stalin's son to refrain from making such statements in public without evidence. This was in response to a defamation case filed by Dy assembly speaker Jayaraman in the Madras High Court.

Over two weeks after the sexual assault case unfolded in 2019, Jayaraman's so was accused of being involved in a crime network. Jayaraman had then alleged that the issue was a conspiracy by the DMK.

Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin had during the election campaign claimed that the Chief Minister is protecting the accused in the case. In a tweet, he had said that the CBI should not allow any of the culprits to escape, regardless of whether they are the leaders of any political party. However, issuing a statement over the probe, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, during his election rally in Anthiyur, said that "AIADMK is the party that can take legal action against anyone who makes a mistake."

Pollachi sexual assault case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 6, the CBI arrested three more people in connection with the Pollachi sexual assault case, in which one of them is allegedly All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) Pollachi Town students' wing secretary. As per an official statement by CBI, the arrested accused include K Arulanandham (34), Sharon Paul (29), and Babu alias Bike Babu (27). Arulanandham is AIADMK's Pollachi Town students wing secretary. CBI had produced the three arrested accused in the Mahila court in Coimbatore, from where they have been sent to judicial custody.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault of 19-year-old girl near Pollachi on February 12, 2019. In the same month, four men were arrested in the case. As per reports, during the investigation, the police found that it wasn't an isolated incident but an organised crime racket. In March 2020, video clips started circulating on the internet. Initially, the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID took over the case but the case was soon handed over to CBI.

