Madras HC Refuses To Quash FIRs Against BJP’s H Raja Over Anti-Periyar, Women Remarks

In a major blow to ex-BJP MLA H Raja, the Madras High Court in an order on August 29 refused to quash any of the eleven FIRs registered across Tamil Nadu against the leader. Cases were filed against him for making alleged ‘disparaging’ remarks against Dravidian ideologue Periyar, late TN Chief Minister Karunanidhi, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and several officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and their wives in a public speech and through social media posts in 2018.

In the order, it was further mentioned, in so far as the seven cases against Raja, wherein he has allegedly made objectionable remarks against the wives of the HR & CE officials, they should be clubbed and moved for a joint trial to the special court for MPs and MLAs in Srivilliputhur district, Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the other four cases in which the BJP leader has been booked for allegedly making comments against Periyar and other political leaders are transferred to the special court in Chennai.

‘Complaint based on hearsay’

The counsel for the petitioner Raja said, “There was no investigation on the source of information and at best, the information based on which the complaint was given, was only like hearsay. The learned counsel further submitted that the petitioner had expressed his anguish over the officers, who are manning the HR & CE Department and his speech has been taken out of contest. It was further submitted that no offence has been made out against the petitioner.”

Justice N Anand Venkatesh however disapproved of Raja’s contentions and said that he should behave and speak responsibly as he is a public figure and every word he speaks matters. “When a person expresses his anguish and such a person also happens to be a public figure, every word that is uttered matters. The expression of anguish should not result in making reprehensible and scandalous remarks against Others,” Justice Venkatesh said.

‘Comments could lead to violence: Court

The Judge went on to say that he had heard the comments of the BJP leader against Periyar and the wives of the HR & CE department. The anti-Periyar remarks ‘hovered around hate speech’ and those against the women were “highly defamatory, scandalous” and demeaning, he said. While refusing to grant any relief to H Raja, the court said his remarks could potentially create unrest across the State.

“It is true that a person is entitled to differ from the ideologies and thoughts of Periyar. According to the same, it can also be expressed since such freedom is guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India. The question is how far such an opinion should be expressed. The constitution itself provides for limitation under Article 19(2) and it cannot cross the line and become indecent or defamatory which will have the propensity to incite violence. This court has to take judicial notice of the fact that whenever the statues of Periyar are attempted to be defiled, it causes a lot of disturbance and sometimes it also leads to violence. This important aspect must be kept in mind while deciding the case in hand,” the Court said.