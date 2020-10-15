Madrassa Row: BJP MLA Asks CM Thackeray To Implement 'Assam Model In Maharashtra'

Lauding the Assam government's to shut down state-run madrassas, Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Thursday, wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray to emulate a similar model in the state. He claimed that this should be done so that Muslim community students can get modern education. The move has stirred controversy, with Congress leader Udit Raj raking a controversy asking, 'why is Rs 4000 crores spent on Kumbh Mela then'?

BJP wants 'Assam model' in Maharashtra

I have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to emulate the Assam government's decision to curb State-run madrassas in Maharashtra so that Muslim community students can get modern education: Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar pic.twitter.com/Wj8FX4ZkyV — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Assam closes Madrassas

On Wednesday, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP govt will shut down of all state-run madrassas and around 100 Sanskrit Tols in November. He added, "All State-run madrassas will be converted into regular schools or in certain cases teachers will be transferred to state-run schools and madrassas will be shut down." Madrassas are educational institutions where the Quran and the Islamic sacred law is taught along with mathematics, grammar, poetry, and history. According to State Madrassa Education Board (SMEB), there are 614 recognised madrassas in Assam. As many as 400 out of these are high madrassas, 112 are junior high madrassas and the remaining 102 are senior madrassas, the SMEB website said.

Thackeray government to give 5% Muslim quota

Meanwhile, in February, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government announced in Maharashtra Legislative Council a 5% reservations for Muslims in school and colleges. State minister for minority affairs, Nawab Malik in response to Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise said in the Council that a bill will be introduced and the government will ensure its smooth passage. Malik added that action will be taken to ensure the passage before the beginning of the admissions for the academic year.

While this reservation has not been implemented yet, the Aghadi government has already faced a severe setback with the Supreme Court passing an interim order staying the use of the Maratha quota for reservations in government jobs and college admissions in 2020-21. While passing the interim order, the top court also said that a larger bench will determine the validity of the Maratha quota. It has led to widespread protests across the state, as the govt mulls bringing in an ordinance.