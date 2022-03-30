'Mafia Ruling WB; Law & Order Has Collapsed': BJP Team Submits Report On Birbhum Violence

Mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership, the BJP fact-finding committee alleged in a report on the Birbhum violence. The panel comprising 4 MPs - former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh, former IPS officer K C Ramamurthy, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh submitted the report to party president JP Nadda on Wednesday. Contending that the law and order machinery in the state has collapsed, it asserted that people had lost faith in the state government.

"The carnage in Bagtui village is the outcome of state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax,cut-money, tollbazi and also the rivalry among its illegal beneficiaries," the committee concluded. The members also claimed that "TMC goons" were hellbent on assaulting them in order to thwart their visit to the spot of crime owing to the WB CM's visit. Moreover, it highlighted that the timely intervention of the SDPO and Inspector of Police in ensuring fire tenders reach the place could have saved precious lives.

The report added, "Local residents have deserted their homes fearing threat to their lives and property. It is recommended that the NHRC, National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Women and Child Rights to visit Bagtui village and instill confidence-building measures for early return of people to their respective homes in the village. We strongly recommend that the All India Service Officers serving in West Bengal be made to realize their constitutional obligations and the Centre should strongly caution them."

Read BJP fact-finding report here:

The Birbhum violence

In a ghastly incident on the night of March 21, 6 women and 2 children were charred to death after miscreants set several houses on fire in the Bogtai village on the outskirts of Rampurhat in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. This came a few hours after TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh was killed in a bomb attack. The state government set up a three-member SIT headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the matter. This also led to a fresh war of words between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the CM, with the former observing that the state is in grip of "violence culture and lawlessness".

Subsequently, the post-mortem report revealed that the victims of the Birbhum violence including women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. On March 25, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe this case and asked the SIT to stop its investigation. So far, over 22 persons including local TMC leader Anarul Hossain have been arrested in connection with this matter.