Maha Assembly Ruckus: NCP Releases Alleged Video Proof After suspension Of 12 BJP MLAs

Maharashtra Monsoon assembly session which began on Monday witnessed a massive uproar after 12 BJP MLAs were suspended for a year allegedly for misbehaving with the presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber. However, the BJP refuted the claims of the ruling government and stated that no such incident of misbehaviour took place and the MLAs merely protested in the House over a range of issues, including the issue of the Maratha quota and the OBC reservation. The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

Questioning the decision of suspension, Devendra Fadnavis asked to produce evidence of misbehaviour by the BJP MLAs. Meanwhile, NCB leader and Maharashtra Minister have put out a 20-second video on Twitter of the alleged ruckus in the speaker's chambers, although it doesn't tantamount to proof of BJP leaders' alleged abusive action.

NCP shares alleged video proof BJP MLAs abusive action

Following the uproar, the NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik shared a video of the 12 suspended BJP MLAs and stated that this is how it all started. The NCP leader alleged that the BJP MLAs stormed into the Speaker's chamber i.e.Bhaskar Jadhav and created a ruckus.

Chhagan Bhujbal slams BJP over OBC reservation

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal talking to ANI slammed the BJP on their demand to implement OBC reservation in the state within 3 months and added that the CCTV footage shows the ruckus of suspended BJP MLAs. "Assembly Session was adjourned after ruckus following the use of abusive language against Assembly Speaker. The Incident has been captured in the CCTV."

"BJP is asking for power to implement OBC reservation in the state within 3 months. Why didn't they implement it when they were in power for 5 years?" added Chhagan Bhujbal.

Assembly Session was adjourned after ruckus following the use of abusive language against Assembly Speaker. The Incident has been captured in the CCTV: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Ashish Shelar on BJP MLAs suspension

Ashish Shelar, one of those suspended MLAs has categorically said Shiv Sena was the one hurling abuses. "MVA Government has put the Taliban to shame. Devendra Fadnavis was not allowed to speak on the issue of OBC reservation. We went to lodge protest in the speaker's chamber, and we tried to sort the issue still they have taken action of me whereas it was the Shiv Sena which resorted to hurling abuses and violence," Shelar said.

Devendra Fadnavis alleges plot to eliminate BJP MLAs from assembly

Speaking on the development, Former CM and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the opposition would boycott the proceedings of the House. "This is a false allegation and an attempt to reduce the numbers of opposition benches because we exposed the government's falsehood on the OBC quota in local bodies," Fadnavis said while adding that the BJP was not allowed time to speak on the issues.

"A resolution was passed in the assembly that Central Government should give data on the issue of OBC, but we (BJP) were not allowed to speak. Hence BJP MLAs protested. This is not an unprecedented incident and no one was suspended before when such incidents occurred," Fadnavis said.

"We went to the speakers chamber to lodge protest for not allowing us to speak, Shiv Sena members also arrived, we were face to face with them, but we attempted to avoid any confrontation between the two sides. We did not abuse anyone. We all know who hurled abuses (hinting at Shiv Sena). Yet Ashish Shellar apologised to the presiding officer and everyone hugged each other and the matter ended. But now only because the Government stands exposed before the OBC community, they plotted to suspend 12 of our MLAs. We will continue to fight for OBC community even if they suspend entire 106 MLAs," Fadnavis added.

