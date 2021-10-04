Maha; Aurangabad, Pune Included In Centre's 'river City Alliance' Initiative

Aurangabad and Pune in Maharashtra have been included in the Centre's 'river city alliance', said a senior official after attending online a meeting of the Union ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Jal Shakti on Monday.

The 'river city alliance' is an initiative of the Centre to provide cities by the banks of rivers a unique platform to collaborate to collectively achieve river rejuvenation through sustainable development and capacity building.

Making the announcement about the inclusion of the two cities in the alliance, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said the local civic body was working towards rejuvenating Kham River here through public and private participation without using any dedicated government fund.

"Deepening, widening and pitching along with cleaning of the six kilometre riverside area has been done and the work to plant trees in the basin is on. The city would need technological and financial support for tertiary treatment of waste water in future. Work to prepare a detailed project report for Kham river rejuvenation for the next 15 years should be ready by November," Pandey informed.

He said 32 spots from where garbage flows into the river are being closed with nets.

A suggestion from Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh to give treated waste water to nearby brick manufacturing units can be implemented in Aurangabad as well, Pandey said.

