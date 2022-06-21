Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday issued his first response after a political turmoil erupted in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs. Citing the example of rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, Patil blamed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stating that he is the one writing the script of rebellions through his provocative statements. He further advised Raut to speak politely as people are now not going to tolerate such behaviour. Patil stated that BJP is currently observing the turn of events very closely and will handle the current situation with care.

"Sanjay Raut is writing the script of rebellion. Problems have cropped up in their party only due to instigating statements of Raut. People won't tolerate-- Eknath Shinde's rebellion is an example. Sanjay Raut should speak politely. He doesn't need to speak harshly on every matter," said BJP's Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief further said, "We are minutely observing the turn of events. It's a little premature to say that it'll lead to any changes. It's a handle-with-care situation. We have to see it very keenly. We are observing all situations. Also, our Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has gone to Delhi to give sweets to our leaders".

'Congress Party leads to death for ally': Shehzad Poonawalla

In an apparent dig, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla blamed Congress for the fall of several governments across states. Listing the grand old party's past alliance in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal he said whichever party forms a coalition with the Congress ends up losing the power. Amid the present Maharashtra political turmoil, Poonawala asked 'Who is next to be embraced by Rahul Gandhi'?

Poonawalla tweeted, "Whoever Congress embraces- it becomes a hug of death for that ally! Congress embraced SP - SP lost Congress embraced JDS - JDS gone Congress embraced Left - Left gone in WB Congress embraced RJD- RJD lost. Who is next? Who is next? To be embraced by Rahul Gandhi?"

Maharashtra Political Crisis

In a massive political development in Maharashtra, senior Minister Eknath Shinde and at least 40 other MLAs have reportedly rebelled against the party. Currently holed up at a 5-star hotel in Surat, they are believed to be in touch with BJP. As the MVA government is in trouble, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Sena MLAs at noon today.

The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. Hit by cross-voting, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called an urgent meeting of MLAs at his 'Varsha' residence. However, the party has been unable to contact 11 of its MLAs since last night.

In the June 20 MLC elections, BJP managed to get its 5th candidate elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council despite lacking the numbers. From the MVA partners, the NCP and the Shiv Sena won two seats each, while Congress could only bag one seat. A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the 10 seats. BJP needed 22 votes from outside the party for its fifth candidate. As per sources, BJP got 26 more votes from outside, 130 votes in total in the first preference, suggesting that the Sena, NCP, and Congress MLAs cross-voted, just like in the Rajya Sabha elections.

