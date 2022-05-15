Maha BJP Leader Beaten Up By NCP Workers Over Alleged 'demeaning' Post On Sharad Pawar

Days after posting allegedly demeaning posts about NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Facebook, Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar on Saturday has alleged that he was beaten up by NCP workers on Saturday while he was at his office. He also approached the Pune Police and lodged a complaint against the workers.

In his complaint to the police, Ambekar alleged that around 20 NCP workers came to his office and attacked him. He further also added that he was a tax consultant as well and had it was due to a social media post he had written on Friday for which he was asked to apologise by party MP Girish Bapat.

“Today, I got a call from someone who said he wanted some tax advice. This man came to my office with 20 people and slapped me. My spectacles broke. I have submitted a complaint with police and want a case to be registered,” Ambekar, a spokesperson for the party, said.

Speaking about his post, he had written a few lines of a poem that indirectly was aimed toward Pawar. Recently, he also apologised for unintentionally hurting the feelings of some people after he was informed by senior BJP leader Girish Bapat. Some of the lines of his poem are

Tired of fighting Still not satisfied I was in a long position Could not do anything I am only from Narad Kali No one says father I call myself a father Because the mind is not satisfied My nephew and grandson Don't listen to me

On the other hand, an NCP worker has given also an application at Vishrambaug police station against Ambekar for writing an allegedly demeaning post about Sharad Pawar.

Marathi actress arrested for posting derogatory posts against Sharad Pawar

Notably, controversial posts have started creating rifts in the past few days. Recently, a Marathi actress and pharmaceutical student in Maharashtra, Ketaki Chitale was also arrested for posting demeaning comments against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook.

The 29-year-old Chitale had posted a Marathi poem on her Facebook profile, attributed to another person which goes on to mention just the surname (Pawar) and the age (80). Furthermore, it also referred to the physical conditions the NCP leader suffers from.

Image: Facebook/VinayakAmbekar/ANI